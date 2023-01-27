Leardo Patrick R. Cuts Stake in ICC Holdings (ICCH)

Fintel reports that Leardo Patrick R. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of ICC Holdings Inc (ICCH). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 17, 2022 they reported 0.31MM shares and 9.47% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.72% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICC Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ICCH is 0.2623%, an increase of 3.4912%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.65% to 691K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Stilwell Value holds 297,305 shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259,908 shares, representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICCH by 13.33% over the last quarter.

Murchinson holds 129,919 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M3F holds 105,943 shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230,943 shares, representing a decrease of 117.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICCH by 52.78% over the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 56,281 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 33,367 shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ICC Holdings Background Information

CC Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated company created to facilitate the growth, expansion, and diversification of its subsidiaries in order to maximize value to its stakeholders. The group of companies consolidated under ICC Holdings, Inc. engages in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including property and casualty insurance, real estate, and information technology.

