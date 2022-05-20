Markets
LEA

Lear To Acquire I.G. Bauerhin For EUR 140 Mln - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lear Corp. (LEA) agreed to acquire I.G. Bauerhin (IGB), a privately held supplier of automotive seat heating, ventilation, active cooling, steering wheel heating, seat sensors, and electronic control modules, for 140 million euros, on a cash- and debt-free basis.

The transaction is expected to close in the next six to nine months.

IGB has more than 4,000 employees at nine manufacturing plants in seven countries. A provider of thermal comfort products since 1976, IGB content can be found on a large range of vehicle types, including luxury, high-volume, niche and electric vehicles, produced by nearly all global automakers. IGB reported approximately 205 million euros in revenue in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular