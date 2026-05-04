Lear Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations on Increased Volumes

Lear Corporation LEA delivered first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.87 per share, which increased 24% year over year and came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 by 12.55%. Net sales were $5.82 billion, which rose 4.7% from the year-ago quarter but slightly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.86 billion by 0.61%.

The results reflected improving profitability across both segments despite a softer production backdrop. Global vehicle production declined 3% year over year in the quarter, with the sharpest weakness seen in China.

Lear Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lear Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lear Corporation Quote

LEA’s Segment Margins Move Higher

Profitability improved meaningfully year over year, led by increased volume on the Lear platform. Core operating earnings increased to $297.3 million, lifting core operating margin to 5.1% of sales from 4.9% in the prior-year quarter.

Special items had a smaller negative impact compared to last year, which helped boost earnings growth. Net income attributable to Lear jumped to $172.3 million from $80.7 million, while adjusted net income rose to $199.5 million from $169.3 million.

Lear’s Seating Growth Supports Better Returns

Seating remained the larger business, with sales of $4.4 billion compared with $4.15 billion in the year-ago quarter. Higher volumes on key platforms and contributions from new business helped drive the year-over-year increase. Adjusted segment earnings amounted to $304.8 million, up from $279.9 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Margins improved alongside the revenue gain. Seating segment margin expanded to 6.3% from 5.2% a year ago, while adjusted segment margin improved to 6.9% from 6.7%, reflecting better operating performance.

LEA’s E-Systems Profitability Improves

E-Systems revenues came in at $1.42 billion, slightly up from $1.41 billion a year earlier, indicating steady demand and ongoing program activity. The business continues to see traction in its core E-Systems products, along with new wins across wire and electronics content. Adjusted segment earnings amounted to $86.5 million, up from $73.8 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

The bigger upside came through margins. The E-Systems segment margin increased to 5.2% from 3.9% in the prior-year quarter, and adjusted segment margin improved to 6.1% from 5.2%, signaling better execution and operating leverage.

Lear’s Regional Mix Favors Europe and Africa

Europe and Africa led regional performance, with sales rising to $2.3 billion from $2.06 billion a year ago. This growth helped offset a slight decline in North America, where sales came in at $2.22 billion compared with $2.25 billion in the prior-year period.

Asia revenues edged up to $1.08 billion from $1.07 billion, while South America climbed to $213.4 million from $177.8 million, reflecting stronger year-over-year growth in that market.

LEA’s Cash Flow, Debt and Buybacks in Focus

Cash generation improved significantly from a year ago. The company reported net cash from operating activities of $98.1 million compared with a cash outflow of $127.7 million last year. Free cash flow also improved to a negative $26.5 million from a deeper negative $231.7 million, attributable to stronger operations and better working-capital management, even with capital spending of $124.6 million.

LEA continued returning cash to shareholders. The company repurchased 630,804 shares for $75 million and paid $43 million in dividends during the quarter. Liquidity remained solid with $881.9 million of cash and cash equivalents as of April 4, 2026, while long-term debt stood at $2.71 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Lear had a remaining share repurchase authorization of nearly $700 million.

Lear Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

Lear reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance across key measures. The company continues to project net sales of $23.21-$24.01 billion and core operating earnings of $1.03-$1.20 billion, alongside adjusted EBITDA of $1.65-$1.82 billion.

Cash flow expectations were also maintained, with operating cash flow guided to $1.21-$1.31 billion and free cash flow to $550-$650 million, while capital spending is expected to be approximately $660 million and restructuring costs about $175 million.

LEA currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Releases

PHINIA Inc. PHIN reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. It posted adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share, which increased 37.2% year over year and came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents by 40.2%. Net sales were $878 million, increasing 10.3% from the year-ago quarter and topping the consensus mark of $840 million by 4.5%.

For 2026, PHINIA continues to expect net sales of $3.52-$3.72 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 1%-7%. Net earnings are projected at $165-$195 million, while adjusted EBITDA is expected in the $485-$525 million range, with a net earnings margin of 4.7%-5.2% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.7%-14.3%. The company expects adjusted free cash flow of $200-$240 million and an adjusted tax rate of 30%-34%.

Autoliv, Inc. ALV reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 17. It posted adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share, which declined 4.7% year over year but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 by 15.8%. Net sales were $2.75 billion, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 billion by 4.52%.

Autoliv ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $342 million compared with $322 million a year earlier. Long-term debt was $1.7 billion compared with $1.56 billion in the year- ago period. Shareholder returns continued through dividends. Autoliv paid a cash dividend of 87 cents per share in the quarter, with total dividend payments of $65 million.

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