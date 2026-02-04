LEAR CORP Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - LEAR CORP (LEA) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $82.7 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $88.1 million, or $1.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LEAR CORP reported adjusted earnings of $179.2 million or $3.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $5.988 billion from $5.714 billion last year.

LEAR CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

