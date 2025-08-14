Leap Therapeutics Slashes R&D Spending

Key Points Net loss per share (GAAP) was $(0.40) in Q2 2025, missing analyst estimates by $(0.11).

Research and development expenses (GAAP) fell 41.3% in Q2 2025.

Leap Therapeutics initiated a strategic alternatives process and reduced its workforce by 75% during Q2 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on cancer therapies, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 14, 2025. The company reported a net loss of $(0.40) per share (GAAP), coming in wider than analyst estimates of $(0.29) per share. The main news was the initiation of a strategic alternatives process and a significant reduction in workforce. Research and development expenses (GAAP) fell substantially compared to Q2 2024, but the company missed GAAP earnings expectations despite these cost-cutting efforts. Overall, the quarter highlighted progress in clinical trials but underscored ongoing financial and operational challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Net Loss Per Share (GAAP) $(0.40) $(0.29) $(0.52) 23.1% decrease Revenue (GAAP) $0.0 million $0.0 million N/A — Research & Development Expenses $10.5 million $17.9 million (41.3%) General & Administrative Expenses $1.8 million $3.4 million (47.1%) Cash & Cash Equivalents (end of period) $18.1 million $78.5 million (76.9%)

Company Overview and Key Success Factors

Leap Therapeutics is a biotech company developing novel monoclonal antibodies for cancer treatment. Its leading pipeline asset is sirexatamab (DKN-01), a drug targeting DKK1, which is involved in cancer growth and immune system evasion. The company also has FL-501, an antibody targeting GDF-15, in earlier-stage development.

In recent years, Leap’s main focus has been advancing sirexatamab in clinical trials for colorectal cancer. The company’s success depends on positive clinical outcomes from these trials, strong protection of its intellectual property, and the ability to forge effective partnerships. Regulatory designations, like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Fast Track status for sirexatamab, help speed up the review process and can accelerate time to market.

Second Quarter Highlights and Developments

The quarter was marked by several significant events. Leap Therapeutics reported updated clinical data from the Phase 2 DeFianCe study of sirexatamab combined with bevacizumab (a cancer therapy) and chemotherapy in colorectal cancer patients. The data showed a statistically meaningful improvement in overall response rate and progression-free survival for patients with high levels of DKK1, those who had not received prior anti-VEGF (anti-blood vessel growth) therapy, and those with liver metastasis, based on updated analysis as of May 22, 2025.

Despite the positive clinical signals, Leap’s losses came in higher than expected. It reported a net loss of $(16.6) million (GAAP), compared to $(20.4) million (GAAP) in Q2 2024. Operating expenses fell sharply, with research and development spending down $7.4 million and general and administrative expenses declining $1.6 million. The company initiated a major restructuring, reducing its workforce by about 75%. During the second quarter of 2025, the company incurred $4.5 million in restructuring charges associated with its workforce reduction; however, most of these costs will be recognized in the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

The company did not generate any revenue during the quarter, in line with its status as a pre-commercial biotech. Cash burn was pronounced, with $14.5 million used in operating activities and cash at quarter end dropping to $18.1 million from $78.5 million a year earlier. Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) declined significantly as well, showing the effect of ongoing operating losses and reduced headcount.

The pipeline beyond sirexatamab saw only minor updates. FL-501, Leap’s anti-GDF-15 monoclonal antibody targeting cancer cachexia (muscle wasting), demonstrated positive results in preclinical models, including extended half-life and restoration of body composition in animal studies. However, the emphasis remains on finding a path for sirexatamab, either through partnerships, a sale, or additional external support.

Company Strategy and Financial Status

Leap Therapeutics kicked off a formal process to explore “strategic alternatives” for the company, including options like asset sales, partnerships, or even an acquisition. It hired the investment banking firm Raymond James & Associates to advise on this process. This signals an urgent need to secure new capital or a partner, reflecting the shrinking cash reserves and high ongoing research costs. The operational downsizing, including the major staff cut, aims to stretch existing resources as the company evaluates its options.

No significant updates were provided regarding new licensing agreements or changes to intellectual property protections this quarter. Existing agreements remain important, including a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly for technology and rights related to sirexatamab.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management did not offer new forward financial or operational guidance for the next quarters or the full year. The company stated that further updates about its strategic review and next steps would be provided in the coming weeks, but provided no outlook for key financial measures or timelines.

LPTX does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.