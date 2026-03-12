Lean Hogs Weak on Wednesday

Lean hog futures were weaker on Wednesday, with losses of 87 cent to $1.40. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.89 on Wednesday afternoon, up 12 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another dime higher on March 5 at $90.97.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down 69 cents at $98.41 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 496,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.476 million head. That is 23,000 head above last week and 13,613 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $95.200, down $0.875,

May 26 Hogs closed at $100.050, down $1.300

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $109.250, down $1.400,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.