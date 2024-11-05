News & Insights

Stocks

Leading bank awards Verint $11M contract for AI-powered Agent Copilot Bot

November 05, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Verint (VRNT) announced that a leading bank awarded Verint an $11M contract for its AI-powered Agent Copilot Bot to assist 6,500 agents in their contact center.* The bank’s contact center agents speak with customers for approximately 400 million minutes each year. The Verint AI-powered bot is designed to listen to these calls in the background and provide agents with real-time assistance, including coaching and guidance. The bank conducted a pilot before awarding the contract and, based on the pilot result, the estimated annual savings from deploying the AI-powered bot is in the tens of millions of dollars.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VRNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.