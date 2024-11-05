Leading bank awards Verint $11M contract for AI-powered Agent Copilot Bot

Verint (VRNT) announced that a leading bank awarded Verint an $11M contract for its AI-powered Agent Copilot Bot to assist 6,500 agents in their contact center.* The bank’s contact center agents speak with customers for approximately 400 million minutes each year. The Verint AI-powered bot is designed to listen to these calls in the background and provide agents with real-time assistance, including coaching and guidance. The bank conducted a pilot before awarding the contract and, based on the pilot result, the estimated annual savings from deploying the AI-powered bot is in the tens of millions of dollars.

