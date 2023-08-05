Leadership Tips for Financial Advisors

Building a high-caliber team is required for advisors looking to build and scale their own practices which can often include hiring and leading other financial advisors. In InvestmentExecutive, Todd Humber shares some tips for leading a team of advisors.

Communication is key, especially providing a forum for open discussion of ideas and understanding their needs and concerns. An effective advisor is always taking in information and then providing feedback which is shaped by their expertise and experience. This process should be nurtured as this feedback can be used to make better decisions.

Leaders should try to create a culture where everyone feels important and connected to organizational goals. This can be re-affirmed with regular one-on-one conversations with each team member to ensure that they agree and are aligned with the overall vision. These conversations should be a way for members to express any disagreement or share negative feedback.

In general, advisors respond better when they are given latitude to accomplish their objectives. This also will help them grow even if it involves the occasional mistake. Leaders should ensure that they learn lessons and apply them in the future while not reducing their desire to take initiative and ownership.

Finsum: Leading a team of advisors is not a simple task. It requires processing constant feedback from advisors while ensuring that their actions are aligned with organizational goals.

