Lead Real Estate Co. Appoints Ken Takahashi CFO

(RTTNews) - Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (LRE), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, Tuesday announced that Ken Takahashi has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1.

Previously, Takahashi was the Senior Executive Officer and Head of the Financial Management Office at Fujimoto Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as Senior Executive Officer and Head of Accounting at PIP Co., Ltd.

In pre-market activity, LRE shares were trading at $1.70, down 0.58% on the Nasdaq.

