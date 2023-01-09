LDOS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.51, changing hands as low as $99.89 per share. Leidos Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LDOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LDOS's low point in its 52 week range is $81.07 per share, with $111.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.33. The LDOS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

