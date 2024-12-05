LDLC Group Navigates Challenges with Strategic Acquisitions

Groupe LDLC (FR:ALLDL) has released an update.

LDLC Group reported a challenging first half of 2024/2025, with revenues declining to €243.7 million due to inflation and political complexities in France, impacting both BtoB and BtoC segments. Despite this, the company maintained its gross margin rate within the normalized range and strategically acquired Rue du Commerce to bolster its BtoC presence, aiming to capitalize on future growth cycles. LDLC remains financially sound, though it posted a net loss of €7.3 million, and continues to focus on optimizing costs and leveraging its acquisitions for long-term profitability.

