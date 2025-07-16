$LDI stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LDI stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,500,935 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LDI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LDI stock page):
$LDI Insider Trading Activity
$LDI insiders have traded $LDI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY LI HSIEH sold 436,248 shares for an estimated $654,372
$LDI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $LDI stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 3,859,432 shares (-88.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,592,724
- PHILOSOPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,751,245 shares (+73.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,083,981
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,354,233 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,611,537
- PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC added 1,234,576 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,469,145
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 998,259 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,187,928
- CANNELL & SPEARS LLC removed 847,400 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,008,406
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC removed 828,684 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $986,133
