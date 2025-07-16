$LDI stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LDI stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,500,935 of trading volume.

$LDI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LDI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LDI stock page ):

$LDI insiders have traded $LDI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY LI HSIEH sold 436,248 shares for an estimated $654,372

$LDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $LDI stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

