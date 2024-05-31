LDC Group Hosts Investor Video Conference

Societe LDC Societe Anonyme (FR:LOUP) has released an update.

The LDC Group, a French company in poultry processing and ready meals, invites shareholders and individual investors to a video conference to discuss annual results and strategies with top management. Registration is required by June 6, 2024, for the event, which also allows participants to submit questions in advance via email.

