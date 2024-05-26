News & Insights

LDC Group Boosts Stake in Namoi Cotton Ltd

May 26, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

Namoi Cotton Ltd (AU:NAM) has released an update.

Louis Dreyfus Company Melbourne Holdings Pty Ltd (LDC Group) has increased its substantial holding in Namoi Cotton Limited, with its voting power rising from 16.99% to 18.02%. This change in shareholding occurred through a series of acquisitions of Namoi Cotton shares at $0.67 per share, as part of LDC’s off-market takeover bid. The transactions took place between May 7 and May 9, 2024, underlining LDC Group’s consolidating position in the agricultural sector.

