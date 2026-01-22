LCNB (LCNB) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

LCNB (LCNB) shares rallied 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $17.49. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Yesterday, markets surged as Donald Trump stepped back from a Greenland-linked tariff threat, fueling a relief rally. LCNB, after two straight sessions of weakness, also snapped back higher.

This holding company for LCNB National Bank is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $22.7 million, unchanged compared to the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For LCNB, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LCNB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

LCNB is a member of the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry. One other stock in the same industry, First Internet Bancorp (INBK), finished the last trading session 9% higher at $23.21. INBK has returned 2.5% over the past month.

First Internet's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.59. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +43.9%. First Internet currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

