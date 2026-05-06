LCID Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates on Inventory Write-Downs

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID incurred a first-quarter 2026 loss of $3.46 per share, marking a deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $2.40. The loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.72 per share by 27.05%.

Revenues amounted to $282.47 million, up 20% year over year, but below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $429 million by 34.11%.

Lucid Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lucid Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lucid Group, Inc. Quote

LCID Deliveries Disrupted by a Supplier Issue

LCID produced 5,500 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026, up 149% from the first quarter of 2025, and delivered 3,093 units. Deliveries remained flat year over year, but monthly deliveries were higher in January and March than last year. February was affected by a seat supplier-related disruption tied to Lucid Gravity.

To prevent a recurrence, LCID has tightened supplier oversight and implemented enhanced quality controls, including a more rigorous inspection process. Delivery momentum picked up in March, with normalization expected through 2026 as inventory levels decline.

Lucid’s Gross Margin Faces Pressure From Cost Headwinds

Lucid’s cost structure continued to weigh on its results. Cost of revenue was $594.2 million, leading to a GAAP gross margin of a negative 110% for the quarter. The pressure from the previous quarter was mainly due to lower production volumes and fewer regulatory credit sales, though this was partly offset by an IEEPA tariff refund and a smaller inventory write-down.

Year over year, higher inventory write-downs and increased tariff costs were the main headwinds to gross margin, partly offset by the IEEPA tariff refund. This highlights how sensitive its profitability remains to production scale, product mix and external cost pressures, especially as it ramps up newer programs.

LCID’s Operating Expenses Climb as It Invests for Scale

Operating expenses continued to rise as Lucid invested in future platforms and ongoing ramp efforts. Research and development costs totaled $335.7 million for the reported quarter compared with $251.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $304.2 million, up from $212.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also recorded $37.9 million in charges related to workforce reductions. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $780.6 million compared with negative $563.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

These costs resulted in a loss from operations of $989.5 million. Below the operating line, LCID reported $41.1 million in interest expense, partly offset by $13.1 million in interest income. The quarter included a $228.3 million non-cash charge tied to inventory and firm purchase commitment write-downs, underscoring the margin pressure during the current scale-up phase.

Lucid Strengthens Liquidity With New Capital and Partnerships

Lucid ended the quarter with about $3.2 billion in total liquidity. After the quarter, it raised roughly $1.05 billion from multiple sources, including a $550 million convertible preferred investment from an affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, $300 million from a common stock offering and a $200 million equity investment from Uber.

Lucid also increased its delayed loan facility from PIF by $500 million after drawing $500 million in April, with about $2 billion still available. After including the recent fundraise and the higher loan limit, its total liquidity would have been around $4.7 billion at quarter-end. This gives the company enough financial flexibility to run operations and grow production into the second half of 2027.

LCID’s Cash Burn Reflects Heavy Investment and Working Capital

Cash flows remained heavily negative as LCID continued investing in production capacity and held high inventory levels. Net cash used in operating activities was $1.19 billion compared with $428.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Capital spending totaled $253.2 million compared with $161.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow in the first quarter was negative $1.44 billion.

The balance sheet showed a similar trend. Inventory was $1.47 billion as of March 31, 2026. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $700.4 million compared with $997.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Debt remained high, with $707.4 million classified as current portion of debt and $2.05 billion recorded as debt net of current portion.

These figures highlight why Lucid’s recent financing moves are important as it works to better match production with demand and turn inventory into cash through more steady deliveries.

Lucid Advances Key Strategic Initiatives Beyond the Quarter

Operationally, Lucid outlined several steps to expand its market reach and improve long-term revenue visibility. The company named Silvio Napoli as its next CEO, while interim CEO Marc Winterhoff will return to his previous role as chief operating officer once Napoli takes over.

Lucid also expanded its robotaxi partnership with Uber to a commitment of at least 35,000 vehicles, including the Lucid Gravity and Lucid Midsize models. In parallel, the company is advancing its midsize platform, with expected starting prices below $50,000.

LCID is transitioning toward a hybrid sales model in Europe and the Middle East and has launched its first authorized retail and service partner in Germany.

It currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Releases

Ford Motor Company F reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. It posted adjusted earnings per share of 66 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents by 232.3%. Revenues rose 6.4% year over year to $39.82 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.34 billion by 1.21%. The company’s consolidated first-quarter revenues totaled $43.3 billion, up 6.4% year over year.

Ford raised full-year 2026 adjusted EBIT guidance to $8.5-$10.5 billion, up from its prior guidance of $8-$10 billion. It reiterated its adjusted free cash flow outlook of $5-$6 billion. Capital spending is expected to be in the band of $9.5-$10.5 billion. For the Ford Pro segment, it expects EBIT in the range of $6.5-$7.5 billion, and for Ford Blue, it expects EBIT in the band of $4.5-$5 billion, up from the previous estimated range of $4-$4.5 billion. It expects Model e losses of $4-$4.5 billion, and Ford Credit EBT of about $2.5 billion.

General Motors GM reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 28. It posted adjusted earnings of $3.70 per share, which rose 33% from $2.78 a year ago. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 by 41.8%. Revenues of $43.62 billion slipped 0.9% year over year and missed the consensus mark of $43.94 billion by 0.7%.

Management raised its full-year 2026 EBIT-adjusted guidance to $13.5-$15.5 billion (versus $13-$15 billion guided earlier) and its adjusted earnings outlook to $11.50-$13.50 per share (compared with the prior forecast of $11-$13 per share). GM now expects gross tariff costs of $2.5-$3.5 billion in 2026, down from the prior forecast of $3-$4 billion, while maintaining its adjusted automotive free cash flow target of $9-$11 billion. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share, to be paid out on June 18, 2026.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.