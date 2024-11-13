News & Insights

Stocks

LBT Innovations Unveils AI-Driven Microbiology Breakthrough

November 13, 2024 — 09:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LBT Innovations Limited (AU:LBT) has released an update.

LBT Innovations Limited, an Australian leader in microbiology automation, showcased its advanced Automated Plate Assessment System (APAS® Independence) at the 2024 AGM. This AI-powered technology, which is the only US FDA-cleared solution for automated culture plate assessment, is being distributed by Thermo Fisher Scientific to clinical labs in the US and Europe. The system is revolutionizing microbiology labs by automating the analysis of culture plates, enhancing efficiency in the pharmaceutical and clinical sectors.

For further insights into AU:LBT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.