LBT Innovations Unveils AI-Driven Microbiology Breakthrough

LBT Innovations Limited, an Australian leader in microbiology automation, showcased its advanced Automated Plate Assessment System (APAS® Independence) at the 2024 AGM. This AI-powered technology, which is the only US FDA-cleared solution for automated culture plate assessment, is being distributed by Thermo Fisher Scientific to clinical labs in the US and Europe. The system is revolutionizing microbiology labs by automating the analysis of culture plates, enhancing efficiency in the pharmaceutical and clinical sectors.

