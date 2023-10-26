LBRDA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class A (Symbol: LBRDA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.87, changing hands as low as $82.31 per share. Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class A shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBRDA's low point in its 52 week range is $68.15 per share, with $97.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.80.

