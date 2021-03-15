LBMA Trade Data Live on Refinitiv Eikon

LBMA Trade Data reports are now available via Refinitiv Eikon terminals, giving subscribers the opportunity to access comprehensive market data covering the OTC precious metals markets, providing cross-asset insights and information from the largest pool of data covering these markets globally.

LBMA Trade Data was formed in direct response to a need for transparent and simplified reporting, and by collating, anonymizing and aggregating trade information from LBMA members, Nasdaq curates market data reports to serve the market. The series of reports allow market participants to gauge the size and shape of the OTC precious metals market consistently for the first time, informing investment decisions on a daily or weekly basis.

Data sets available on Eikon cover Gold, Silver, Platinum and Palladium by the following markets:

Spot

Swaps/ Forwards

Vanilla Options

Lease Loan Deposits

Access LBMA Trade Data on Eikon

To find the App within Eikon, simply type the Search Code:

{LBMA TRADE}

You can also access the full list of Instrument Codes directly from the Resource Center on https://www.nasdaq.com/LBMA-Trade-Data.

Questions? Visit www.nasdaq.com/LBMA-Trade-Data or email us DataSales@nasdaq.com.

LBMA Trade Data is a trademark of Nasdaq and serves as the transparency service for the precious metals market. Delivered by Nasdaq, LBMA Trade Data collates anonymous and aggregated trade reporting data from LBMA members and publishes the total volumes traded. The service was formed to meet LBMA’s demand for a trade reporting service that improves transparency and demonstrates liquidity in the global OTC precious metals market. For more information, please visit www.Nasdaq.com/LBMA-Trade-Data.

LBMA is the international trade association that represents the wholesale over-the-counter market for gold and silver bullion. LBMA undertakes many activities on behalf of its members and the wider market, setting industry standards including good delivery and refining standards, ownership of the precious metal benchmark prices as well as serving as a point of contact for the regulatory authorities. For more information, please visit www.lbma.org.uk.

