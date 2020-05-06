LBMA-i Precious Metals Data Now Available via Bloomberg

LBMA, Nasdaq and Bloomberg recently agreed for LBMA-i Gold, Silver, Platinum and Palladium OTC data to be made available via the Bloomberg Terminal and data feed (B-PIPE).

Bloomberg subscribers now have access to a comprehensive view of the precious metals markets, allowing them to make informed, cross-asset investment decisions.

Formed in direct response to a need for transparent and simplified reporting, LBMA-i reporting service collates anonymous and aggregated trade volume data from LBMA members. The service, distributed by Nasdaq, offers a series of reports, carefully curated to allow market participants to gauge the size and shape of this market, informing investment decisions on a daily or weekly basis.

Data sets include Spot; Swaps/ Forwards; Vanilla Options; and Lease Loan Deposits.

Bloomberg Terminal and B-PIPE users have complimentary access to weekly data using the following function codes:

{ ALLX LBWG <GO>} - Silver

{ ALLX LBWU <GO>} - Gold

{ ALLX LBWP <GO>} – Platinum

{ ALLX LBWD <GO>} - Palladium

Daily reporting is available through subscription. For more information, including a full list of the function codes, visit Nasdaq.com/LBMA-i or contact Bloomberg directly.

The LBMA-i trademark is owned by LBMA and licensed by Nasdaq. LBMA-i is a transparency service for the precious metals market delivered by Nasdaq. LBMA-i collates anonymous and aggregated trade reporting data from LBMA members and publishes the total volumes traded. The service was formed to meet LBMA’s demand for a trade reporting service that improves transparency and demonstrates liquidity in the global OTC precious metals market.

LBMA is the international trade association that represents wholesale over-the-counter gold and silver bullion.

LBMA undertakes many activities on behalf of its members and the wider market, setting industry standards including good delivery and refining standards, ownership of the precious metal benchmark prices as well as serving as a point of contact for the regulatory authorities. For more information, please visitwww.lbma.org.uk.