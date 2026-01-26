BioTech
LBRX

LB Pharma Commences Phase 2 ILLUMINATE-1 Trial Of LB-102 In Bipolar Depression

January 26, 2026 — 11:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LB Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the initiation of a Phase 2 trial of investigational drug LB-102 in bipolar depression, dubbed ILLUMINATE-1.

The trial initiation is backed by positive Phase 2 results of LB-102 in acute schizophrenia.

LB-102 is LB Pharma's lead candidate, a once-daily oral investigational small molecule with the potential to be the first U.S.-approved benzamide antipsychotic for neuropsychiatric disorders. It was developed to retain amisulpride's benefits while addressing its limitations. (Amisulpride is a widely used antipsychotics outside the U.S.)

The Phase 2 ILLUMINATE-1 trial is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with fixed- and flexible-doses and is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of two doses (25 mg and 50 mg given once daily) of LB-102 for the treatment of bipolar depression.

The two-arm, six-week, outpatient trial is expected to enroll approximately 320 patients with bipolar 1 depression at approximately 30 sites in the U.S. Patients will be randomized 1:1 to receive either LB-102 or placebo.

The primary endpoint is the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS)-10 at week six. The primary statistical analysis will compare results from all patients receiving LB-102, regardless of dose, with placebo.

Secondary endpoints include MADRS-6, and CGI-BP, cognition, and anhedonia, as well as safety and tolerability. Topline results from the trial are anticipated in the first quarter of 2028.

In early 2025, LB Pharmaceuticals announced positive data from a four-week placebo-controlled, double-blinded, Phase 2 trial in patients with acute schizophrenia.

In this trial for acute schizophrenia, LB-102 demonstrated statistically significant benefit versus placebo at all doses studied, including rapid and sustained benefit. Notably LB-102 is also advancing into a Phase 3 clinical trial for schizophrenia.

Bipolar disorder is a chronic, debilitating mood disorder in which patients alternate between manic and depressive states. There are approximately 7 million patients in the U.S. and 40 million patients worldwide suffering from bipolar disorder.

Antipsychotic medications, with or without mood stabilisers, are a mainstay of therapy for bipolar depression due to their ability to control depressive symptoms while preventing the emergence of mania.

LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a key support of psychiatric practice by offering a balanced clinical activity and tolerability profile for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases.

"Our year is off to a strong start, and the initiation of this Phase 2 trial in patients with bipolar depression marks an important step in our strategy to expand the potential of LB-102 for the treatment of mood disorders," said Heather Turner, Chief Executive Officer of LB Pharmaceuticals.

He also added that LB Pharmaceuticals looks forward to late-stage clinical catalysts, including results from this Phase 2 trial in the first quarter of 2028, and from their planned Phase 3 trial in schizophrenia, which remains on track to initiate this quarter with results expected in the second half of 2027.

LBRX has traded in a range of $13.36 to $24.46 in the last 1 year. The stock is currently trading at

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LBRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.