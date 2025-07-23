Lazard's Earnings: A Preview

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lazard will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

Investors in Lazard are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.20, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Lazard's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.52 0.40 0.35 EPS Actual 0.56 0.78 0.38 0.52 Price Change % -3.0% -1.0% 1.0% -0.0%

Lazard Share Price Analysis

Shares of Lazard were trading at $53.78 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Lazard

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lazard.

With 8 analyst ratings, Lazard has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $50.62, indicating a potential 5.88% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Etoro Group, PJT Partners and Moelis, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Etoro Group, with an average 1-year price target of $75.19, suggesting a potential 39.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PJT Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $180.0, suggesting a potential 234.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Moelis, with an average 1-year price target of $64.33, suggesting a potential 19.62% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Etoro Group, PJT Partners and Moelis, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lazard Neutral -15.05% $227.23M 9.45% Etoro Group Neutral 10.98% $222.36M 6.94% PJT Partners Neutral -1.48% $103.39M 32.17% Moelis Neutral 40.97% $95.04M 10.86%

Key Takeaway:

Lazard ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Lazard Better

Lazard Inc has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is fairly evenly split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily driven by equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and targets institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 35% in EMEA, and 5% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices across more than 20 countries and over 3,000 employees.

Key Indicators: Lazard's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Lazard faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.05% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lazard's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lazard's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lazard's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.63, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Lazard visit their earnings calendar on our site.

