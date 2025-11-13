Lazard's AUM Edges Higher in October: Will the Growth Trend Continue?

Lazard, Inc. LAZ reported a preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $267.8 billion as of Oct. 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of 1.2% from the prior month. The rise was primarily driven by market appreciation of $6.9 billion, partially offset by foreign exchange depreciation of $2.2 billion and net outflows of $1.4 billion.

Over the past several years, the company has demonstrated steady AUM growth despite market volatility. Although the AUM balance declined in 2022 and early 2025 amid global uncertainty, it recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% between 2016 and 2024, underscoring the firm’s resilience and strong client retention. Moreover, the company’s AUM increased year over year in the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a gradual recovery following a challenging first half.

In October, Lazard’s equity assets rose 1.9% month over month to $212.6 billion, and other assets climbed 1.7% to $8.9 billion. However, fixed-income assets declined 2.2% sequentially to $46.1 billion.

The company’s strategic initiatives continue to reinforce its AUM expansion efforts. The acquisition of Truvvo Partners in March 2023 added $3.8 billion in assets, enhancing the firm’s wealth management capabilities and expanding its high-net-worth client base. Likewise, the partnership with Elaia Partners in Paris, which led to the creation of Lazard Elaia Capital, has strengthened the firm’s exposure to private market investments, particularly in the technology sector. These initiatives support Lazard’s broader goal of diversifying its asset mix and capturing growth opportunities across both public and private markets, thereby underpinning long-term AUM expansion.

Despite occasional headwinds from net outflows and currency fluctuations, Lazard’s diversified product mix, strategic partnerships and disciplined growth approach are expected to support continued AUM momentum in the coming quarters.

How Lazard Measures Up to TROW and BEN in AUM

Lazard’s peers, Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW, have also been witnessing steady AUM expansion.

Franklin reported a preliminary AUM of $1.69 trillion as of Oct. 31, 2025, up 1.7% from the prior month. Over the past five fiscal years (ending fiscal 2025), the company’s AUM recorded a CAGR of 3.2%, supported by its focus on alternative asset classes and a regionally diversified distribution model. Thus, the continued business diversification, strategic acquisitions and rising non-U.S. client inflows of Franklin are expected to sustain growth momentum in the coming years.

T. Rowe Price also demonstrated healthy growth, with AUM rising 1.3% month over month to $1.79 trillion in October 2025, despite $5.9 billion in net outflows during the month. Over the past four years (2020–2024), T. Rowe’s AUM achieved a CAGR of 2.3%, reflecting its diversified product mix, strong brand reputation and consistent investment performance. The uptrend in AUM continued in the first nine months of 2025, supported by market appreciation and solid performance in multi-asset and fixed-income solutions, positioning the firm for sustained long-term growth.

LAZ’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past year, shares of Lazard have risen 11.7% against the industry’s decline of 2.8%.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

