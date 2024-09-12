News & Insights

Markets
LAZ

Lazard Posts Preliminary Aug. AUM Of Approx. $244.3 Bln - Quick Facts

September 12, 2024 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) reported that its preliminary assets under management, or AUM, as of August 31, 2024 totaled approximately $244.3 billion. The AUM included net outflows of $7.5 billion, market appreciation of $2.8 billion and foreign exchange appreciation of $3.0 billion. The company noted that the gross outflows included approximately $7 billion from one client that restructured its developed market assets into passive strategies.

Lazard is a preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.