Lazard Posts Preliminary Aug. AUM Of Approx. $244.3 Bln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) reported that its preliminary assets under management, or AUM, as of August 31, 2024 totaled approximately $244.3 billion. The AUM included net outflows of $7.5 billion, market appreciation of $2.8 billion and foreign exchange appreciation of $3.0 billion. The company noted that the gross outflows included approximately $7 billion from one client that restructured its developed market assets into passive strategies.

Lazard is a preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.