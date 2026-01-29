Lazard Inc. Reports Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Lazard Inc. (LAZ) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $49.86 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $86.31 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lazard Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $88.77 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $929.38 million from $839.02 million last year.

Lazard Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.86 Mln. vs. $86.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $929.38 Mln vs. $839.02 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.