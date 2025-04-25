Lazard Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Lazard Inc. (LAZ) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $60.37 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $35.75 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lazard Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $60.37 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.3% to $648.05 million from $764.75 million last year.

Lazard Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $60.37 Mln. vs. $35.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $648.05 Mln vs. $764.75 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.