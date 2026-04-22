Lawmakers Bet Big on These 3 Stocks—Should You?

A large share of U.S. Congress are millionaires, but it’s highly unlikely that any of them achieved that level of net worth solely on a lawmaker's salary. While the base pay for a senator or representative is a respectable $174,000 per year, that is still nowhere near the kind of income that typically builds a seven-figure net worth on its own.

Rather, many of those elected officials have been extremely active in the market, logging hundreds if not thousands of trades each year.

In 2025, for instance, Representative Ro Khanna (D-California) made 4,555 trades totaling nearly $63 million in volume. Representative Michael T. McCaul (R-Texas) wasn’t far behind, with 1,057 trades totaling nearly $62 million in volume.

And while numerous efforts to curtail congressional stock trading have been proposed, the legislative body always finds a way to let those bills die on the floor.

Meanwhile, exchange-traded funds tracking their trades—like the Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS: NANC)—highlight an impressive feat: Despite more than 94% of actively managed funds failing to beat the S&P 500 over 20 years, members of Congress seemingly can do so with ease.

For investors looking to potentially capitalize on that phenomenon, here are the top three stocks that have been bought by U.S. lawmakers according to mandatory disclosure filings made in the past 90 days.

Representatives Are Benefitting From Netflix’s Big Bounce

Atop the list of most popular stocks for members of Congress is communication services giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).

The stock has received bipartisan support over the past three months, with nine buys from four representatives resulting in $163,500 in inflows.

After hitting its all-time high in June 2025, NFLX’s well-publicized sell-off saw shares fall by more than 43%. But since the stock’s year-to-date (YTD) low on Feb. 12, it has rallied nearly 42%. That’s roughly the gain McCaul has seen since purchasing shares on Feb. 17—a trade he disclosed on March 10.

Fundamentally, Netflix was due for a rebound. It was severely oversold despite year-over-year revenue growth of nearly 16% in both 2024 and 2025. Those years also saw earnings growth of nearly 65% and 28%, respectively, meaning that share prices were careening despite the company’s impressive financial management.

Wall Street is bullish on the streaming giant, with 36 of the 50 analysts who cover the stock assigning it a Buy rating , and a high-end price target that suggests over 60% potential upside.

Broadcom’s Rally Was Preceded by Heavy Congressional Buying

By sheer volume, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has been one of the most popular stocks for members of Congress.

Over the past 90 days, the semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions company has seen members of both parties buy $3,080,500 of its stock across eight trades.

And the timing of those purchases couldn’t have been better. Over the past month, AVGO is up nearly 30%. Zooming in, since the stock’s YTD low on March 30, it has gained more than 35%.

The recent rally has been driven in part by news of Broadcom expanding its deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) to produce custom AI chips, as well as extending a deal with Google through 2031 to develop Tensor Processing Units (TPU) and providing Anthropic with access to approximately 3.5 gigawatts of TPU-based AI compute capacity beginning in 2027.

Representative Tony Wied (R-Wisconsin) purchased between $1 million and $5 million worth of Broadcom stock on Feb. 19. That trade, which was disclosed on March 9, leaves the lawmaker’s position up nearly 19% since.

Congress Is Placing a Big Bet on a Legacy Banking Stock

Over the past 90 days, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has seen eight Congressional trades resulting in $304,500 in inflows from both sides of the aisle. This includes a large Feb. 19 bet placed by Representative Khanna, disclosed on March 9, for an amount between $100,001 and $250,000.

Since then, the 225-year-old investment bank's shares have been mostly flat.

However, after reporting a beat on the top and bottom lines for Q1 2026 on April 14, the stock’s forward P/E multiple of around 14 suggests that it could be undervalued at current prices, especially when considering that the financial institution’s earnings are forecast to grow more than 7% over the next year.

The financials sector has been under pressure this year, resulting in the worst YTD performance among the worst among the S&P 500’s 11 sectors this year. But with the big banks reporting strong earnings and record revenues kicking off earnings season, members of Congress could be positioning themselves for a potential rebound in JPM.

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