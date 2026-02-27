Markets

Laurentian Bank Of Canada Slips To Loss In Q4

February 27, 2026 — 08:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reported Friday a net loss available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of C$25.75 million or C$0.58 per share, compared to net income of C$33.35 million or C$0.76 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income available to common shareholders for the quarter was C$28.99 million or C$0.65 per share, compared to C$34.20 million or C$0.78 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter increased to C$254.56 million from C$249.64 million in the same quarter last year.

On Thursday, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.47 per share on the common shares, payable on May 1, 2026, to the holders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.