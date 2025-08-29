Laurentian Bank Of Canada Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada (LB.TO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $32.21 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $29.50 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Laurentian Bank Of Canada reported adjusted earnings of $34.35 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $246.81 million from $256.50 million last year.

Laurentian Bank Of Canada earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.21 Mln. vs. $29.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $246.81 Mln vs. $256.50 Mln last year.

