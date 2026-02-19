Laureate Education Inc Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $171.6 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $93.6 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Laureate Education Inc reported adjusted earnings of $111.9 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.9% to $541.4 million from $423.4 million last year.

Laureate Education Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

