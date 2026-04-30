Laureate Education Inc Q1 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) revealed Loss for its first quarter of -$21.6 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$21.6 million, or -$0.15 per share. This compares with -$19.5 million, or -$0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.4% to $272.6 million from $236.2 million last year.

Laureate Education Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$21.6 Mln. vs. -$19.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.15 vs. -$0.13 last year. -Revenue: $272.6 Mln vs. $236.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.00 To $ 2.08 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.890 M To $ 1.905 M

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