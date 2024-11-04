News & Insights

Stocks

Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Announces H Shares Repurchase Plan

November 04, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2488) has released an update.

Launch Tech Co. Ltd. has received approval to repurchase up to 10% of its H Shares, with plans to cancel repurchased shares and reduce its registered capital. This strategic move is subject to regulatory approvals and aims to optimize the company’s capital structure, potentially influencing shareholder value. Creditors are being notified about the capital reduction and are invited to claim their rights accordingly.

For further insights into HK:2488 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.