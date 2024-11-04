Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Announces H Shares Repurchase Plan

Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2488) has released an update.

Launch Tech Co. Ltd. has received approval to repurchase up to 10% of its H Shares, with plans to cancel repurchased shares and reduce its registered capital. This strategic move is subject to regulatory approvals and aims to optimize the company’s capital structure, potentially influencing shareholder value. Creditors are being notified about the capital reduction and are invited to claim their rights accordingly.

