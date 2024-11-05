News & Insights

Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Announces H Share Repurchase Plan

November 05, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Launch Tech Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2488) has released an update.

Launch Tech Co. Ltd. has obtained a general mandate to repurchase up to 10% of its H shares, which could lead to a reduction in its registered capital. This move is in line with regulatory compliance and is seen as an effort to manage share capital more effectively. Creditors have been notified of their rights to claim debts or request guarantees.

