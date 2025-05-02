Lattice Semiconductor's Earnings: A Preview

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lattice Semiconductor to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

Anticipation surrounds Lattice Semiconductor's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 7.66% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Market Performance of Lattice Semiconductor's Stock

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor were trading at $48.97 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Lattice Semiconductor

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lattice Semiconductor.

The consensus rating for Lattice Semiconductor is Buy, based on 8 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $76.25, there's a potential 55.71% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Credo Technology Group, Universal Display and Qorvo, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Credo Technology Group, with an average 1-year price target of $70.86, suggesting a potential 44.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Universal Display, with an average 1-year price target of $179.67, suggesting a potential 266.9% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Qorvo, with an average 1-year price target of $78.0, suggesting a potential 59.28% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Credo Technology Group, Universal Display and Qorvo are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lattice Semiconductor Buy -31.17% $71.75M 2.33% Credo Technology Group Buy 154.44% $85.93M 4.95% Universal Display Buy 2.51% $124.94M 2.87% Qorvo Neutral -5.11% $391.42M 0.93%

Key Takeaway:

Lattice Semiconductor ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses. The company reaches its customers through consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company has one operating segment namely the core Lattice business that includes silicon-based and silicon-enabling products, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. The products of the company are offered globally; and, the majority of sales are derived from customers in Asia. It also has its presence in Americas and Europe.

Understanding the Numbers: Lattice Semiconductor's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Lattice Semiconductor's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -31.17%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lattice Semiconductor's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lattice Semiconductor's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lattice Semiconductor's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Lattice Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

Latest Ratings for LSCC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive

