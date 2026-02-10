Lattice Semiconductor Swings To Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $7.6 million or $0.06 per share, compared to net income of $16.5 million or $0.12 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.32 per share, compared to $0.15 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $145.8 million, up 24.2% from $117.4 million last year.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to be between $158 million and $172 million and adjusted earnings of $0.34 and $0.38 per share.

