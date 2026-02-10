Markets
LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Swings To Q4 Loss

February 10, 2026 — 05:23 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $7.6 million or $0.06 per share, compared to net income of $16.5 million or $0.12 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.32 per share, compared to $0.15 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $145.8 million, up 24.2% from $117.4 million last year.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to be between $158 million and $172 million and adjusted earnings of $0.34 and $0.38 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LSCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.