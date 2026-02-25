Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Price Target Increased by 30.61% to 114.61

The average one-year price target for Lattice Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:LSCC) has been revised to $114.61 / share. This is an increase of 30.61% from the prior estimate of $87.75 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.31 to a high of $141.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.38% from the latest reported closing price of $101.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 777 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lattice Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 147 owner(s) or 15.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSCC is 0.21%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 188,903K shares. The put/call ratio of LSCC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 19,789K shares representing 14.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,796K shares , representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,088K shares representing 13.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,081K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 48.50% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 8,193K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,641K shares , representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,025K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,077K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 87.92% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,524K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,006K shares , representing a decrease of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 85.70% over the last quarter.

