Lattice Semiconductor Corp. Reports Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.91 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $22.63 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $32.59 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $123.97 million from $124.07 million last year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $128 - $138 Mln

