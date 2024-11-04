Lattice Semiconductor Corp. Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $7.2 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $53.8 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $32.5 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 33.9% to $127.1 million from $192.2 million last year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $7.2 Mln. vs. $53.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.05 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $127.1 Mln vs. $192.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 - $0.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $112-$122 mln

