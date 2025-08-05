Lattice Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates Despite Lower Revenues

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC reported relatively modest second-quarter 2025 results, with both the top and bottom lines matching the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The Hillsboro-based semiconductor company reported marginal revenue contraction owing to macroeconomic headwinds. Healthy traction in generative AI applications for data centers, in-cabin and advanced driver assistance systems in automotive applications buoyed the top line. Management’s strong focus on expanding the FPGA portfolio through innovations is a tailwind.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of $2.9 million or 2 cents per share, compared with $22.6 million or 16 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Higher operating expenses primarily contributed to the decline in the bottom line.



Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $32.6 million or 24 cents per share compared with $31.4 million or 23 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Revenues

Net sales in the quarter declined marginally to $123.97 million from $124.08 million in the year-ago quarter as improvements in channel inventory and product innovations were offset by a challenging macroeconomic environment. The top line matched the consensus estimate of $124 million.



In the second quarter, Communications and Computing revenues increased to $68.7 million from $54.6 million with normalized inventory, solid demand and strength in data center infrastructure, including network interface cards, switches, routers and security appliances. Revenues from Industrial and Automotive declined to $47.3 million from $58.2 million in the prior-year quarter, owing to higher channel inventory levels. Total Consumer revenues were $8 million, down from $11.3 million.



Region-wise, in the first quarter of 2025, the company generated 67% of revenue from Asia while 22% of the net sales came from the Americas. Europe and Africa contributed 11% of the total revenues.

Other Details

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $42.2 million from $40 million in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating expenses rose to $80 million from $62.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first six months of 2025, Lattice generated $70.4 million in cash from operating activities compared with $51.4 million in the prior-year period. As of June 28, 2025, the company had $107.2 million in cash and cash equivalents with $18.6 million other long-term liabilities.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2025, Lattice expects revenues in the range of $128-$138 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to be in the band of 68.5%-70.5%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses are projected to be in the range of $52-$54 million, with non-GAAP net income within 26-30 cents per share.

Zacks Rank

