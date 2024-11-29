News & Insights

Latin Resources Announces Capital Return via Securities Distribution

November 29, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Latin Resources Limited (AU:LRS) has released an update.

Latin Resources Limited has announced a return of capital by distributing securities in another entity to its shareholders. This move involves the distribution of fully paid ordinary shares, but the entity whose securities are being distributed is not currently listed on the ASX. Investors interested in Latin Resources should monitor this development as it could influence the company’s market valuation.

