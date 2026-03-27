Latham Group (SWIM) Price Target Increased by 13.82% to 9.00

The average one-year price target for Latham Group (NasdaqGS:SWIM) has been revised to $9.00 / share. This is an increase of 13.82% from the prior estimate of $7.90 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.31 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.09% from the latest reported closing price of $5.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Latham Group. This is an decrease of 152 owner(s) or 49.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWIM is 0.53%, an increase of 103.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.86% to 112,573K shares. The put/call ratio of SWIM is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pamplona Capital Management holds 51,846K shares representing 44.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,749K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares , representing an increase of 68.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWIM by 164.57% over the last quarter.

Wynnchurch Capital Partners Iv holds 5,884K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,384K shares , representing a decrease of 93.48%.

Keybank National Association holds 4,093K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,463K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,620K shares , representing a decrease of 33.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWIM by 45.26% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.