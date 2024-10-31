The Latest Fake Satoshi is the Fake Bitcoin Creator We All Need

A press release circulating yesterday proved yet again that there’s nothing the mainstream media loves more than some crazy nut claiming to have created Bitcoin.

In honor of White Paper Day, the latest event, billed as the unveiling of the “legal identity” of Satoshi Nakamoto, attracted a who’s who of press, including the BBC, who were caught up in the Craig Wright scandal in 2016. (Wright was later legally deemed not to be Satoshi.)

Even that burn didn’t stop their reporters from interviewing the latest man who’s claiming – without evidence – that he created Bitcoin, though.

This time, our fake Satoshi is Stephan Mollah.

No, it’s not the first time Mollah has pulled this stunt. He sued crypto exchange Coinbase all the way back in 2021, claiming that they stole his company name from him, at the time saying that Satoshi Nakamoto was his pseudonym and true identity.

Long story short, the claim was so outlandish there’s even an online investigations company that uses Mollah as a way to advertise the effectiveness of their software.

Just look at this image.

You can follow the thread of the BBC’s reporting for the highlights, they’re full of his inane statements, as well as complaints from the reporters about what they had to sit through, including the “increasingly easy to fake screenshots” that he showed.



“I created the Bitcoin technology, but I am not happy with it,” Mollah said. “I have evidence of all of that, but I am here to make the statement.”

Mollah pledged to reveal the true details at some later date, finally showing the event for what it was, an announcement of a fake announcement.

The audience was riveted.

Still, after all the hoopla over HBO’s documentary, which went to extraordinary lengths to fake a convincing Satoshi reveal earlier this month, I have to say, Mollah is somehow refreshing.



This is really the way all Satoshi Nakamoto reveals should be – total sideshows, devoid of any reasonable intrigue. Hopefully, if we get enough of these, we’ll convince the media to end its fruitless search for Satoshi’s true identity.



After all, as Bitcoin Mechanic says, isn’t that all he ever asked of us?

