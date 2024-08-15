The Latest Analyst Ratings For Western Digital

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $95.38, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.51% from the previous average price target of $92.15.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Western Digital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $85.00 $85.00 Medhi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $75.00 $88.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $92.00 $85.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $100.00 $100.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $95.00 $85.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $90.00 $85.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $100.00 $100.00 Medhi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $88.00 $80.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Western Digital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Western Digital's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Western Digital's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Western Digital Better

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. In the HDD market it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

Key Indicators: Western Digital's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Western Digital's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Digital's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.89%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Digital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

