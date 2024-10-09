The Latest Analyst Ratings For United Parcel Service

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 7 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for United Parcel Service, presenting an average target of $145.29, a high estimate of $162.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.04%.

The standing of United Parcel Service among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ariel Rosa Citigroup Announces Buy $162.00 - Jason Seidl TD Cowen Announces Hold $144.00 - Jack Atkins Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $140.00 $168.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $145.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $132.00 $158.00 Benjamin Hartford Baird Lowers Outperform $160.00 $170.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $155.00 $169.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $134.00 $156.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $159.00 $175.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $140.00 $157.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $144.00 $150.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $135.00 $160.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $151.00 $170.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $158.00 $160.00

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: United Parcel Service's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.07%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Parcel Service's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Parcel Service's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.3% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Parcel Service's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, United Parcel Service adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

