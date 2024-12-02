The Latest Analyst Ratings For Tenable Holdings

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tenable Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $48.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. A 5.71% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $51.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tenable Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $50.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $49.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $50.00 $53.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Announces Hold $45.00 - Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

All You Need to Know About Tenable Holdings

Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions under its Nessus software. In recent years, Tenable has expanded its portfolio to provide a broader range of exposure management modules. Solutions include cloud security and compliance, active directory management, operational technology security and advanced vulnerability analytics. The Maryland-based company went public in 2018.

A Deep Dive into Tenable Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Tenable Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.06%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenable Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenable Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, Tenable Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

