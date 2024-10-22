The Latest Analyst Ratings For SAP

In the last three months, 3 analysts have published ratings on SAP (NYSE:SAP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $267.67, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $251.00. Marking an increase of 12.62%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $237.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of SAP among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $300.00 $245.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $252.00 $251.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $251.00 $217.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SAP. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SAP compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About SAP

Founded in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP provides database technology and enterprise resource planning software to enterprises around the world. Across more than 180 countries, the company serves 440,000 customers, approximately 80% of which are small- to medium-size enterprises.

SAP's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, SAP showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.72% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SAP's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): SAP's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SAP's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, SAP adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

