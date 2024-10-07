The Latest Analyst Ratings For Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 1 2 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 1 1 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $273.0, along with a high estimate of $320.00 and a low estimate of $215.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.65%.

The standing of Rockwell Automation among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $305.00 $293.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $320.00 - Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $227.00 $245.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Lowers Sell $215.00 $220.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $270.00 $300.00 Richard Eastman Baird Lowers Outperform $280.00 $304.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $270.00 $295.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $293.00 $305.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Underweight $245.00 $250.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $305.00 $312.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rockwell Automation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Rockwell Automation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Rockwell Automation's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Rockwell Automation's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Rockwell Automation

With roots tracing back to the early 1900s, Rockwell Automation is the successor to Rockwell International, which spun off its avionics segment in 2001. It is a pure-play industrial automation company that operates through three segments. Its largest segment by revenue, intelligent devices, sells factory floor-level devices such as motors, drives, sensors, relays, and actuators. Its software & control segment sells visualization, simulation, and human-machine interface software and control products such as programmable controllers, computers, and operator terminals. Its smallest segment, lifecycle services, offers digital consulting, engineered-to-order services, and other outsourced services such as remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and asset and plant maintenance and optimization.

Financial Milestones: Rockwell Automation's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Rockwell Automation faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.4% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rockwell Automation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rockwell Automation's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rockwell Automation's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.23, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

