The Latest Analyst Ratings For Rivian Automotive

During the last three months, 21 analysts shared their evaluations of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $17.43, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average has decreased by 2.63% from the previous average price target of $17.90.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $15.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $16.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $14.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $15.00 $15.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $18.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Hold $16.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $19.00 $19.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $10.00

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rivian Automotive's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -125.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rivian Automotive's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -19.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rivian Automotive's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Rivian Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

