The Latest Analyst Ratings For MKS Instruments

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $151.67, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.81% increase from the previous average price target of $142.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive MKS Instruments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $155.00 - Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $160.00 $150.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Announces Buy $160.00 - Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $140.00 - Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $150.00 $140.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $153.00 $145.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $142.00 $142.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $125.00

Unveiling the Story Behind MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Inc is engaged in providing instruments, subsystems, and process control systems used to measure, monitor, deliver, and control parameters of manufacturing processes. The company's product portfolio includes instruments, components, and systems required in manufacturing products such as flat panel displays, medical devices, and electronic materials, among others used in industrial technologies, semiconductors, life and health sciences, and research and defense markets. The company organizes itself into three reportable business segments: Vacuum Solutions, Photonics Solutions, and Materials Solutions. The Vacuum Solutions segment contributes the majority of the company's revenue, and the majority of its revenue is earned in the United States.

MKS Instruments's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MKS Instruments's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MKS Instruments's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MKS Instruments's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.05, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

