The Latest Analyst Ratings For MicroStrategy

Ratings for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for MicroStrategy, presenting an average target of $256.21, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $146.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 37.39%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive MicroStrategy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $450.00 $300.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $275.00 $225.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $300.00 $173.00 Matthew Galinko Maxim Group Raises Buy $270.00 $193.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Raises Buy $300.00 $200.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $300.00 $245.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Raises Buy $240.00 $180.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $245.00 $215.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $225.00 $173.00 Gautam Chhugani Bernstein Adjusts Outperform $290.00 $2890.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $173.00 $146.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Raises Buy $200.00 $195.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $173.00 $185.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Announces Overweight $146.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MicroStrategy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MicroStrategy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for MicroStrategy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MicroStrategy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MicroStrategy analyst ratings.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

MicroStrategy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: MicroStrategy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.34%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MicroStrategy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -293.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MicroStrategy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -10.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MicroStrategy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MicroStrategy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.13. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSTR

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2021 BTIG Maintains Buy Jul 2021 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Jun 2021 Citigroup Maintains Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for MSTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.